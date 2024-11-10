New-gen Renault Duster spotted testing in India

Renault India has begun testing its newest product, the Duster SUV in the country. Post its global debut, the model is now being readied for the India launch in the coming year. The test mule was covered in camouflage and a few key details are still noticeable giving away important details.

As seen in the picture, the next generation of the Duster will get a pillar-mounted rear door handles, C-shaped taillights, dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, and a redesigned rear bumper with horizontal reflectors. Further, it will also flaunt chunky front door insert, Y-shaped LED DRLs, a new grille, a prominent skid plate, and side air vents on the front bumper.

The new Renault Duster is expected to come with 1.2-litre and 1.6-litre petrol-hybrid engines. Upon its launch, it will compete with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, Tata Curvv, and the Volkswagen Taigun. Additionally, a seven-seat version of this mid-size SUV is also in development, which is expected to debut soon after the standard five-seat version.

