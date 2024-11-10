    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            New-gen Renault Duster spotted testing in India

            Haji Chakralwale

            Haji Chakralwale

            Sunday 10 November 2024,11:00 AM IST

            Renault India has begun testing its newest product, the Duster SUV in the country. Post its global debut, the model is now being readied for the India launch in the coming year. The test mule was covered in camouflage and a few key details are still noticeable giving away important details.

            Renault New Duster Right Rear Three Quarter

            As seen in the picture, the next generation of the Duster will get a pillar-mounted rear door handles, C-shaped taillights, dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, and a redesigned rear bumper with horizontal reflectors. Further, it will also flaunt chunky front door insert, Y-shaped LED DRLs, a new grille, a prominent skid plate, and side air vents on the front bumper.

            Renault New Duster Tail Light/Tail Lamp

            The new Renault Duster is expected to come with 1.2-litre and 1.6-litre petrol-hybrid engines. Upon its launch, it will compete with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, Tata Curvv, and the Volkswagen Taigun. Additionally, a seven-seat version of this mid-size SUV is also in development, which is expected to debut soon after the standard five-seat version.

            Renault New Duster
            RenaultNew Duster ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Renault CarsUpcoming Renault Cars
            Renault | new Duster | Renault New Duster

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Upcoming Kia SUV rear seats images leaked

            Upcoming Kia SUV rear seats images leaked

            By Haji Chakralwale11/11/2024 09:47:52

            The upcoming Kia SUV was officially teased recently. Now, the interior images of it have leaked online.

            Skoda Kushaq Facelift confirmed for 2025 launch

            Skoda Kushaq Facelift confirmed for 2025 launch

            By Jay Shah11/10/2024 16:01:24

            The Skoda Kushaq Facelift will be launched in India in 2025.

            New-gen Renault Duster spotted testing in India

            New-gen Renault Duster spotted testing in India

            By Haji Chakralwale11/10/2024 11:00:35

            Renault India has started testing its latest Duster SUV in the country. Following its global debut, the model is being prepared for its India launch next year.

            Citroen Basalt turbo Petrol Automatic real-world mileage tested

            Citroen Basalt turbo Petrol Automatic real-world mileage tested

            By Jay Shah11/09/2024 14:27:54

            We have tested the real-world mileage of Citroen Basalt Petrol Automatic.

            Skoda Kodiaq India launch confirmed for May 2025

            Skoda Kodiaq India launch confirmed for May 2025

            By Jay Shah11/08/2024 19:42:34

            The new Skoda Kodiaq will make India debut in May 2025.

            New Maruti Dzire secure five-star GNCAP safety rating

            New Maruti Dzire secure five-star GNCAP safety rating

            By Haji Chakralwale11/08/2024 16:54:57

            The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire has scored full five-star safety ratings in the GNCAP crash tests

            MG Hector Plus gets 2 new variants

            MG Hector Plus gets 2 new variants

            By Jay Shah11/07/2024 12:06:40

            MG Hector Plus lineup gets two new variants.

            Featured Cars

            Skoda Kylaq

            Skoda Kylaq

            ₹ 7.89 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            ₹ 12.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024

            ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance

            Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance

            ₹ 2.00 - 2.10 Crore

            Expected launch - Nov, 2024
            Mahindra BE 6e

            Mahindra BE 6e

            ₹ 17.00 - 21.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Mahindra XEV 9e

            Mahindra XEV 9e

            ₹ 50.00 - 52.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2024
            Audi Q6 e-tron

            Audi Q6 e-tron

            ₹ 1.00 - 1.10 Crore

            Expected launch - Dec, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

            Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

            ₹ 3.04 - 5.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Dec, 2024
            Honda New Amaze

            Honda New Amaze

            ₹ 7.50 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2024
            Mahindra XUV.e8

            Mahindra XUV.e8

            ₹ 21.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2024
            Skoda Kylaq

            Skoda Kylaq

            ₹ 7.89 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG G-Class

            Mercedes-Benz AMG G-Class

            ₹ 3.60 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz E-Class

            Mercedes-Benz E-Class

            ₹ 78.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volvo EX40

            Volvo EX40

            ₹ 56.10 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BYD eMax 7

            BYD eMax 7

            ₹ 26.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars