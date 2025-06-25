New-Gen Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 to Launch on 27 June

Mercedes-AMG is set to launch of the new-generation AMG GT 63 4Matic+ and the even more potent AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+ on 27 June. These highly anticipated models represent Mercedes India's fourth and fifth launches of 2025, following the electric G-Class, EQS SUV 450, and the luxurious Maybach SL 680.

The second-generation AMG GT, globally unveiled on August 2023, boasts significant enhancements over its predecessor, prioritising practicality without compromising performance. It's notably 182mm longer, 45mm wider, and 66mm taller, with a 70mm extended wheelbase and a versatile rear-seat configuration. While retaining the distinctive styling cues of its forebear, the new model incorporates refinements for improved aerodynamic efficiency and updated lighting.

Mercedes-AMG emphasises increased cabin and boot space, enhancing the car's everyday usability. The interior, drawing inspiration from the Mercedes-AMG SL 55, showcases a familiar layout. Highlights include an AMG-specific steering wheel, sculpted sport seats with integrated headrests, a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, and an 11.9-inch portrait-oriented infotainment display.

Under the hood, the new GT 63 houses the 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine, generating a 585bhp and 800Nm of torque. This powerplant is paired with a nine-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, channelling power to all four wheels through the brand’s 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system. It also claims an exhilarating zero to 100kmph sprint in just 3.2 seconds, and a top speed of 315kmph.

