            New-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire pre-bookings now open!

            Haji Chakralwale

            Haji Chakralwale

            Monday 04 November 2024,11:11 AM IST

            Maruti Suzuki has officially commenced taking orders for the upcoming Dzire. The updated sedan is all set to make its Indian market debut on 11 November, 2024. Customers can book the new Dzire by paying a token amount of Rs. 11,000.

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 Headlight

            The fourth-gen Dzire gets a radical update in terms of the exterior styling and interior. On the outside, the new Dzire will get a revised fascia with a vertical grille, sleeker LED headlamps with DRLs, revamped bumper, new alloy wheels, and Y-shaped LED taillamps.

            On the inside, the cabin of the updated Dzire will get a new dual-tone theme, free-standing infotainment screen, 360-degree surround camera, automatic climate control, revised HVAC panel, and an electric sunroof.

            Under the hood, the upcoming Dzire will make use of the 1.2-litre Z-Series three-cylinder engine mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT gearbox. Upon its launch, the Maruti Dzire will continue its rivalry with the Tata Tigor and the Hyundai Aura in the compact sedan segment.

            Citroen Aircross Xplorer Edition launched; gets two accessory packages

            Citroen Aircross Xplorer Edition launched; gets two accessory packages

            By Jay Shah11/05/2024 08:25:05

            The Citroen Aircross Xplorer Edition gets more accssories.

            Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e to be launched on 26 November

            Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e to be launched on 26 November

            By Jay Shah11/04/2024 12:40:20

            The Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e will make its global debut on 26 November.

            New-gen Honda Amaze officially teased!

            New-gen Honda Amaze officially teased!

            By Haji Chakralwale11/04/2024 11:29:00

            Honda Cars India has released the first-ever design sketch of the new-gen Amaze sedan.

            By Haji Chakralwale11/04/2024 11:11:14

            Maruti Suzuki has opened the pre-bookings of the new-gen Dzire for a token amount of Rs. 11,000.

            2025 Honda City makes global debut

            2025 Honda City makes global debut

            By Jay Shah11/03/2024 16:55:50

            The Brazilian-spec Honda City gets a model year update with tweaked styling and new features.

            Maruti Suzuki eVX-based Toyota electric SUV confirmed for early 2025

            Maruti Suzuki eVX-based Toyota electric SUV confirmed for early 2025

            By Jay Shah11/02/2024 12:28:13

            Toyota will have the Maruti Suzuki eVX derivative in early 2025.

            New Maruti Suzuki Dzire interior leaked

            New Maruti Suzuki Dzire interior leaked

            By Jay Shah11/02/2024 11:52:57

            Ahead of official launch on 11 November, the interior of the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire has been leaked.

