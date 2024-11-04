New-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire pre-bookings now open!

Maruti Suzuki has officially commenced taking orders for the upcoming Dzire. The updated sedan is all set to make its Indian market debut on 11 November, 2024. Customers can book the new Dzire by paying a token amount of Rs. 11,000.

The fourth-gen Dzire gets a radical update in terms of the exterior styling and interior. On the outside, the new Dzire will get a revised fascia with a vertical grille, sleeker LED headlamps with DRLs, revamped bumper, new alloy wheels, and Y-shaped LED taillamps.

On the inside, the cabin of the updated Dzire will get a new dual-tone theme, free-standing infotainment screen, 360-degree surround camera, automatic climate control, revised HVAC panel, and an electric sunroof.

Under the hood, the upcoming Dzire will make use of the 1.2-litre Z-Series three-cylinder engine mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT gearbox. Upon its launch, the Maruti Dzire will continue its rivalry with the Tata Tigor and the Hyundai Aura in the compact sedan segment.

