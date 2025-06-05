New-gen Mahindra Bolero Spied Testing

Mahindra's iconic Bolero, a staple of Indian roads for over two decades, appears poised for a significant generational overhaul.

The recent spy shots offer a first glimpse of this anticipated 2026 model. While retaining its familiar boxy profile, the camouflaged prototype showcases a sharper, more modern aesthetic. Noteworthy updates include flushed door handles, sleeker ORVMs, and larger alloy wheels. The rear features vertical tail lamps reminiscent of the Scorpio Classic and the Scorpio-N.

Underneath the revamped exterior, the next-gen Bolero is expected to be the inaugural model built on Mahindra's new modular 'New Flexible Architecture' (NFA) platform, set to be unveiled on 15 August.

While powertrain specifics remain unconfirmed, a modern diesel engine (likely 1.5-litre or 2.2-litre options) is anticipated.

