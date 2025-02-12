    Recently Viewed
            New-gen Kia Seltos spied testing internationally

            Haji Chakralwale

            Haji Chakralwale

            Wednesday 12 February 2025,13:43 PM IST

            Kia is working on the next-gen version of its globally popular model, the Seltos SUV. Its camouflaged version was recently spotted doing test runs in the brand’s home country, revealing few exterior details.

            Kia New Seltos Left Rear Three Quarter

            The new spy shots of the next-gen Seltos reveal the heavily redone fascia, with a new set of LED DRLs and headlamps. The DRLs are spread across the headlamp clusters and get a vertical stack design, enhancing the overall look of the car. Other notable highlights include dual-tone alloy wheels, revised grille with a front-facing camera, ADAS module in the bumper, and a redesigned ORVM cover.

            Mechanically, the new Seltos would likely retain the same 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines with manual and automatic gearboxes. However, the petrol motor could also get hybrid tech for improved efficiency.

            Source

            Kia New Seltos
            KiaNew Seltos ₹ 12.00 - 24.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Kia CarsUpcoming Kia Cars
            Kia | New Seltos | Kia New Seltos

            All Popular Cars