            New-gen Kia Seltos Spied: ‘Opposites United’ Design

            Dwij Bhandut

            Dwij Bhandut

            Sunday 25 May 2025,16:53 PM IST

            The second-gen Kia Seltos was spied recently. The spy shot clearly shows the ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy carried over from the EV9. Set to arrive next year, the second-gen Seltos may be a part of Kia’s powertrain diversification plans, possibly getting a new hybrid system.

            To the front, the new Seltos gets vertical DRLs, new grille, and updated headlights. The top trim may also get 18-inch dual-tone alloys. While nothing is known about the interior design, it may follow a similar philosophy as that of the Carens Clavis.

            Barring the probable addition of a hybrid powertrain, the Seltos may carry over the same 1.5-litre NA and turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel motors, paired with a slew of manual and automatic gearboxes.

            Media courtesy: nitrorush_01 on Instagram

