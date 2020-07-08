New-gen Honda City variant wise features leaked

Aditya Nadkarni Wednesday 08 July 2020, 16:22 PM

The fifth-gen Honda City will be launched in Indi on 15 July. The variant-wise features of the model have now been leaked, revealing that the new City will be available in three trims including V, VX and ZX.

New Honda City V trim features

Powertrain options on the new Honda City will include 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines. The former will be capable of producing 119bhp and 145Nm of torque while the latter will be tuned to produce 98bhp and 200Nm of torque. A six-speed manual transmission will be standard will a CVT unit will be offered exclusively with the petrol variant.

New Honda City V trim feature list

The V trim of the next-generation Honda City will come equipped with ABS and EBD, Hill Start Assist (HSA), four airbags, rear parking sensors, three-point seat-belts for all passengers, LED DRLs, projector headlamps, LED tail lights, 15-inch alloy wheels, dual-tone upholstery, rear AC vents, eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Honda Connect, cruise control, engine start-stop button, keyless entry, smart trunk, automatic climate control, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs and Remote engine start (CVT only).

New Honda City VX trim feature list

The VX trim of the upcoming Honda City receives features in the form of six airbags, auto-dimming IRVM, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, electric sunroof, seven-inch coloured TFT MID, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob and automatic headlamps.

New Honda City ZX trim feature list

The ZX trim of the all-new Honda City will feature lane watch camera, LED headlamps, LED fog lights, leather seat upholstery, remote opening function for windows and sunroof, auto fold function for ORVMs and leather arm-rests.

