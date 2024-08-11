New-gen Honda Amaze spied testing for the first time

Honda Cars India is all set to update the current-gen Amaze in the country. The automaker was recently spied testing the compact sedan, which is scheduled to make it to the market by the end of this year.

As seen in the picture, the new Amaze, though covered in camouflage, reveals many key details including redesigned tail lamps and revised bumpers. We expect most of the changes to be done on the inside including a redesigned dashboard, large touchscreen, digital instrument panel, updated seat upholstery, ventilated front seats, and a 360-degree surround camera. It is also speculated that the ADAS suite will likely be included in the update package.

Mechanically, the upcoming new Honda Amaze is likely to be powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and a CVT gearbox. This engine is tuned to generate 89bhp and 110Nm of peak torque. Moreover, the model can also get a factory-fitted CNG kit to keep up with the competition.

Source

Honda | Honda Amaze | Amaze