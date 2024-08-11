    Recently Viewed
            New-gen Honda Amaze spied testing for the first time

            Haji Chakralwale

            Haji Chakralwale

            Sunday 11 August 2024,11:56 AM IST

            Honda Cars India is all set to update the current-gen Amaze in the country. The automaker was recently spied testing the compact sedan, which is scheduled to make it to the market by the end of this year.

            Honda Amaze Rear View

            As seen in the picture, the new Amaze, though covered in camouflage, reveals many key details including redesigned tail lamps and revised bumpers. We expect most of the changes to be done on the inside including a redesigned dashboard, large touchscreen, digital instrument panel, updated seat upholstery, ventilated front seats, and a 360-degree surround camera. It is also speculated that the ADAS suite will likely be included in the update package.

            Honda Amaze Rear View

            Mechanically, the upcoming new Honda Amaze is likely to be powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and a CVT gearbox. This engine is tuned to generate 89bhp and 110Nm of peak torque. Moreover, the model can also get a factory-fitted CNG kit to keep up with the competition.

            Source

            Honda Amaze
            HondaAmaze ₹ 7.23 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Honda CarsUpcoming Honda Cars
            Honda | Honda Amaze | Amaze

            Mahindra Thar Roxx white colour revealed; to be launched on 15 August

            Mahindra Thar Roxx white colour revealed; to be launched on 15 August

            By Jay Shah08/12/2024 14:28:17

            Mahindra Thar Roxx to be offered in Everest White exterior shade.

            Tata Curvv EV bookings open across India

            Tata Curvv EV bookings open across India

            By Haji Chakralwale08/12/2024 14:25:04

            Tata Motors has commenced the bookings of the recently launched Curvv EV across India.

            MG Windsor EV interior teased; rear seat and features revealed

            MG Windsor EV interior teased; rear seat and features revealed

            By Jay Shah08/11/2024 14:40:20

            Ahead of the launch of the MG Windsor EV in September, the rear seat and features of the vehicle have been revealed.

            Lamborghini Urus SE arrives in India; Priced at Rs 4.57 crore

            Lamborghini Urus SE arrives in India; Priced at Rs 4.57 crore

            By CarTrade Editorial Team08/09/2024 19:40:37

            This is the first time that the Urus has got a hybrid system

            Tata Curvv to be launched in India on 2 September

            Tata Curvv to be launched in India on 2 September

            By Haji Chakralwale08/09/2024 17:14:46

            The Tata Curvv, in its ICE form, will be launched in India on 2 September 2024. Currently, the Curvv EV is on sale with prices starting from Rs. 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Citroen Basalt launched in India at Rs. 7.99 lakh

            Citroen Basalt launched in India at Rs. 7.99 lakh

            By Jay Shah08/09/2024 11:53:18

            The Citroen Basalt has been introduced at an introductory starting price of Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

