New-gen Honda Amaze officially teased!

Honda Cars India has officially released the teaser of the new-gen Amaze sedan in India. The third generation of the compact sedan will make its India debut in the coming months.

The updated Honda Amaze will benefit from a new and revised fascia with more aggressive styling cues. If the design teaser is anything to go by, the new Amaze will get sleeker headlamps with cubical pattern LEDs, wider and butch fascia with reworked grille and bumper.

Mechanically, the new Amaze is expected to continue with the same 1.2-litre NA petrol motor mated to a five-speed manual and a CVT gearbox. Upon its launch, the new-gen Amaze will continue its rivalry with the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Tata Tigor, and the Hyundai Aura in the segment.

