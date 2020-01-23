New details on the Skoda Vision IN revealed ahead of Auto Expo unveil

Desirazu Venkat Thursday 23 January 2020, 16:35 PM

Skoda has released a new teaser video for the Vision IN concepts ahead of its official unveil for the Indian car market next month at the 2020 Auto Expo. The production-spec model will be launched here in 2021.

The teaser video reveals some of the major interior and exterior highlights of the car. Outside, we can now confirm that it will get signature Skoda moustache grille, LED headlamps and an illuminated Skoda logo. A brief glimpse of the cabin shows a virtual cockpit (now standard on most Skoda cars), a gear selector lever and a crystalline element on the dashboard as a part of the overall design. There is also a brief glimpse of the steering wheel which has control buttons and is leather-wrapped with a large Skoda logo in the middle.

Skoda Vision IN

In some previous sketches, Skoda revealed the exterior design of the concept car and from this teaser video, we can see that this vehicle that we will see at the Expo will look the same. We will bring you all the details of the Vision IN when it is unveiled on Feb at the 2020 Auto Expo, do stay tuned!