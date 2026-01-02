    Recently Viewed
            New Car Launches and Reveals Slated for January 2026

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Friday 02 January 2026,05:38 PM IST

            The start of 2026 is shaping up to be a busy one for the Indian automotive industry, with several important launches and unveilings lined up for January. From all-new generations and long-awaited comebacks to major mid-cycle updates and electric debuts, the first month of the year will offer buyers a wide variety of new options across segments.

            New-Generation Kia Seltos

            Kia New Seltos Right Front Three Quarter

            Kia will kick off the year with the launch of the second-generation Seltos. Built on the brand’s new global K3 platform, the updated mid-size SUV features a fresh design, a thoroughly revamped cabin and a stronger focus on technology and safety. It will continue to compete with rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun.

            Mahindra XUV 7XO

            Mahindra XUV 7XO Headlight

            Mahindra is expected to launch the XUV 7XO, the updated version of the XUV700, in the first week of January 2026. This mid-lifecycle refresh brings notable design changes along with a significantly upgraded interior. Highlights include revised exterior styling, new lighting elements, a triple-screen dashboard layout and an updated infotainment experience, while retaining familiar powertrain options.

            Renault New-Generation Duster

            Renault New Duster Right Front Three Quarter

            Renault will officially unveil the new-generation Duster for India on 26 January, 2026. Marking the return of the popular SUV nameplate, the latest Duster features modern styling, a more premium interior and updated mechanicals. The India-spec model is expected to get market-specific design tweaks compared to the global version.

            Skoda Kushaq Facelift

            Skoda Kushaq facelift Left Front Three Quarter

            The Skoda Kushaq facelift is also slated for January 2026. The updated SUV is expected to receive cosmetic revisions including a refreshed grille, revised bumpers and new alloy wheel designs. Inside, feature additions and minor layout updates are likely, helping the Kushaq stay competitive in the mid-size SUV segment.

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Left Front Three Quarter

            Maruti Suzuki will finally introduce its first all-electric SUV for India, the e Vitara, in January 2026. The electric SUV will be offered with multiple battery pack options, with a claimed range of up to 543km. It is expected to feature a modern cabin layout, connected car technology and advanced safety features, including Level 2 ADAS.

            Nissan Gravite

            Nissan Gravite Front View

            Nissan will also step into 2026 with the introduction of the Gravite MPV. Positioned as a family-oriented three-row model, the Gravite will expand Nissan’s India lineup alongside the Magnite and X-Trail. While its official launch will follow later, January will mark the beginning of its market rollout.

