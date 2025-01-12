New BMW X3 to be launched in India on 17 January

Will be showcased at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo

Fourth-gen X3 was revealed in June 2024

BMW recently confirmed its participation at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo that will be held from 17-22 January in Delhi. The carmaker has now announced its key plans, one of which will include a price announcement of a new product.

The fourth generation BMW X3, officially revealed for the global markets in June last year, is now set to make its debut on Indian soil on 17 January. Additionally, the company will also announce the prices of the SUV, or as BMW calls it, SAV (Sports Activity Vehicle).

The 2025 X3 will be offered in 20 (petrol) and 20d (diesel) variants. Notably, while the 30d will be given a miss, the company is set to bring along the performance-oriented M50 variant, although it will be available in limited numbers.

Under the hood, the new-gen BMW X3 will be powered by 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard. The petrol motor produces 206bhp and 320Nm, while the diesel mill belts out 197bhp and 400Nm. Upon launch, the updated X3 will rival the Audi Q5, Mercedes-Benz GLC, and the Volvo XC60.

