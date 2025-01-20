    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            New BMW X3 launched in India; prices start at Rs. 75.8 lakh

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Monday 20 January 2025,11:01 AM IST

            BMW India has launched the new-gen X3 at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, with prices starting at Rs. 75.8 lakh (ex-showroom). This marks the debut of the fourth generation of the luxury SUV on Indian soil. It brings along a new design, fresh set of features, and two powertrain options.

            Under the hood, the new X3 is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and diesel engine, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The 20i variant is petrol-powered and produces 206bhp and 310Nm, while the 20d is a diesel engine delivering 197bhp and 400Nm of torque.

            BMW New X3 Left Front Three Quarter

            On the outside, the 2025 BMW X3 features a new design for the patented kidney grille, fresh front and rear bumpers, adaptive LED headlamps, and new alloy wheels. Inside, the model is equipped with two large screens on the dashboard, one each for the instrument cluster and infotainment system, flat-bottom steering wheel, latest BMW iDrive 9 OS, and sport seats with heating function.

            --

            BMW X3
            BMWX3 ₹ 75.80 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All BMW CarsUpcoming BMW Cars
            BMW | bmw x3 | x3

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            New BMW X3 launched in India; prices start at Rs. 75.8 lakh

            New BMW X3 launched in India; prices start at Rs. 75.8 lakh

            By Aditya Nadkarni01/20/2025 08:07:24

            Fourth-gen X3 debuts in two variants.

            Tata Harrier EV breaks cover at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

            Tata Harrier EV breaks cover at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

            By Aditya Nadkarni01/19/2025 07:10:02

            The Harrier EV promises a range of 500km on a single full charge.

            Hyundai Creta Electric prices revealed at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

            Hyundai Creta Electric prices revealed at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

            By Aditya Nadkarni01/17/2025 19:48:37

            The introductory prices start at Rs. 17.99 lakh.

            Kia Carens facelift set for debut later this year

            Kia Carens facelift set for debut later this year

            By Desirazu Venkat01/17/2025 19:23:30

            The Carens facelift will get level-2 ADAS as a part of the package

            Maruti e Vitara unveiled at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

            Maruti e Vitara unveiled at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

            By CarWale Team01/17/2025 18:55:57

            Upon its launch, the e Vitara will be available across two battery options, in 10 colours with 4 dual tone options.

            Skoda Kylaq scores top honours in BNCAP crash test

            Skoda Kylaq scores top honours in BNCAP crash test

            By Aditya Nadkarni01/16/2025 10:02:41

            The rating applicable for all variants of the sub-four-metre SUV.

            Hyundai announces its showcase for the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo

            Hyundai announces its showcase for the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo

            By Aditya Nadkarni01/16/2025 09:30:36

            The prices of the Creta Electric will be announced on 17 January.

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Creta Electric

            Hyundai Creta Electric

            ₹ 17.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire

            ₹ 6.79 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV700

            Mahindra XUV700

            ₹ 13.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Syros

            Kia Syros

            ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2025
            MG Majestor

            MG Majestor

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2025
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            BYD Sealion 7

            BYD Sealion 7

            ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 24.00 - 28.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Volvo EX90

            Volvo EX90

            ₹ 1.00 - 1.30 Crore

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Skoda Octavia facelift

            Skoda Octavia facelift

            ₹ 35.00 - 40.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            BMW iX1 LWB

            BMW iX1 LWB

            ₹ 49.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW X3

            BMW X3

            ₹ 75.80 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta Electric

            Hyundai Creta Electric

            ₹ 17.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz G580 with EQ technology

            Mercedes-Benz G580 with EQ technology

            ₹ 3.00 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Camry

            Toyota Camry

            ₹ 48.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars