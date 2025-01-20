New BMW X3 launched in India; prices start at Rs. 75.8 lakh

BMW India has launched the new-gen X3 at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, with prices starting at Rs. 75.8 lakh (ex-showroom). This marks the debut of the fourth generation of the luxury SUV on Indian soil. It brings along a new design, fresh set of features, and two powertrain options.

Under the hood, the new X3 is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and diesel engine, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The 20i variant is petrol-powered and produces 206bhp and 310Nm, while the 20d is a diesel engine delivering 197bhp and 400Nm of torque.

On the outside, the 2025 BMW X3 features a new design for the patented kidney grille, fresh front and rear bumpers, adaptive LED headlamps, and new alloy wheels. Inside, the model is equipped with two large screens on the dashboard, one each for the instrument cluster and infotainment system, flat-bottom steering wheel, latest BMW iDrive 9 OS, and sport seats with heating function.

