New BMW M5 launched in India at Rs. 1.99 crore

BMW India has launched the updated M5 in India with a price tag of Rs. 1.99 crore (ex-showroom). The newest iteration gets more power, modern tech, and refreshed looks

Under the hood, the 4.4-litre, twin-turbo V8 gets an electric assist. It is now tuned to produce a collective power of 717bhp and 1,000Nm of peak torque. The electric motor provides an extra boost of 194bhp (along with 69kilometres electric range) whereas the transmission duties are handled by an eight-speed automatic gearbox. It claims to sprint to 100kmph from a standstill in 3.5 seconds with a limited top speed of 250kmph.

In terms of design, the M5 looks similar to the new 5-Series. However, it does get M-specific elemets such as aggressive bumpers, different exterior shades, redesigned alloys, rear spoiler, and larger air inlets. On the inside, the M5 comes equipped with a M-specific flat-bottom steering wheel, revised centre console, and a new gear lever.

The new BMW M5 is the direct rival to the recently launched Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance that is priced at Rs. 1.95 crore (ex-showroom).

