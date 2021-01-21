New BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine launched in India; prices start at Rs 51.50 lakh

Jay Shah Thursday 21 January 2021, 14:12 PM

BMW India has launched the new 3 Series Gran Limousine in India with an introductory starting price of Rs 51.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The long wheelbase sedan is available in two engine options across two trims. Exterior colour shades on the Gran Limousine include – Mineral White, Melbourne Red, Cashmere Silver, and Carbon Black. The bookings for the new model had already commenced earlier this month for an amount of Rs 50,000 and the owners of the first 50 units will receive a complimentary Comfort Package.

The 3 Series Gran Limousine has replaced the 3 Series GT in the brand’s India lineup and will be positioned above the standard 3 Series. The wheelbase has grown by 110mm to 2,961mm making the Gran Limousine the longest sedan in its segment. It shares the exterior styling and design with the standard 3 Series which includes the LED headlamps, signature kidney grille, L-shaped tail lamps, and 17-inch alloy wheels.

On the inside, the rear bench has benefitted from the extended wheelbase offering more space and comfort for the rear passengers. The seats have also been redesigned and offer better support and cushioning. However, the middle seat occupant could find it difficult to adjust due to the rear AC vents and the transmission tunnel. Besides the added room space, the 3 Series Gran Limousine continues to offer features like three-zone climate control, USB Type-C charging point, armrest with storage for the second-row passengers, 12.3-inch digital instrument display, and a 10.25-inch infotainment system with connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The engines on offer are the 2.0-litre turbo petrol and a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The 320Ld diesel develops 190bhp and 400Nm of torque and is offered in a single Luxury Line trim. Meanwhile, the 330Li petrol churns out a more powerful 258bhp and 400Nm of peak torque and can be had in either the Luxury Line or M Sport variant. The Grand Limousine has no direct rivals but will lock horns with the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Jaguar XE , and the newly updated Audi A4 .

The following are the variant-wise prices of the new 3 Series Gran Limousine:

3 Series Gran Limousine 330Li Luxury Line – Rs 51.50 lakh

3 Series Gran Limousine 320Ld Luxury Line – Rs 52.50 lakh

3 Series Gran Limousine 330Li M Sport (First Edition) – Rs 53.90 lakh