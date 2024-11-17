New Audi Q7 bookings open for Rs. 2 lakh

Ahead of the official launch on 28 November, Audi India has opened the official of the new Q7 in India The three-row luxury SUV will be locally assembled at the brand’s manufacturing plant in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. The booking amount is fixed at Rs. 2 lakh.

The updated Q7 will boast of new exterior shades along with new LED headlamps and different patterns for the integrated LED DRLs. It will also come equipped with a new front grille and redesigned alloy wheels.

The cabin of the new Q7 will be loaded with new features such as lane change warning system. There will also be two new interior themes on offer – Saiga Brown and Cedar Brown. Besides this, the Q7 will continue to get powered front seats, a panoramic sunroof, digital instrument cluster, and a wireless charging pad.

he new Audi Q7 will carry over the current generation’s 3.0-litre, V6 turbo-petrol engine. It is tuned to develop 340bhp and 500Nm and is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Upon launch, the Q7 will go up against the BMW X7, Volvo XC90, and Mercedes-Benz GLS

