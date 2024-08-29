New Audi Q5 to break cover on 2 September

Audi has released a teaser of the new-gen Q5 ahead of its 2 September global debut. The new teaser is a sketch of the headlight and we expect more teasers to follow leading to the official full reveal in the coming days.

The first-ever teaser image of the upcoming new-gen Audi Q5 reveals the cluster of the headlights. It will feature a sharp and sleek pattern with DRLs. There’s a projector in the lower half of the headlamp as well.

That said, the new version of the Q5 will be underpinned by the Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) architecture. It is a more advanced and enhanced version of the platform that the outgoing Q5 was based on.

As for the features, the new Q5 will likely come equipped with dual digital screens, wireless smartphone connectivity, panoramic sunroof, multi-zone climate control, ambient lighting, wireless charger, and ADAS tech.

The current Audi Q5 is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol motor mated to a seven-speed automatic gearbox. This engine is tuned to produce 245bhp and 370Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the upcoming Q5 is expected to get both, petrol and diesel powertrains with 48V mild-hybrid tech.

