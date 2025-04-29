MY25 BYD Seal Launched at Rs. 41 Lakh

BYD recently launched the MY25 version of the Seal, starting at an ex-showroom tag of Rs. 41 lakh. While the base tag remains unchanged, the Premium and Performance variants have received a uniform price hike of Rs. 15,000. The updated model houses a larger compressor and a new air purifier module.

With over 1,300 units sold, the 2025 BYD Seal now gets a silver-plated canopy, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Frequency Selective Dampers (Premium), and the DiSus-C system (Performance). Bookings for the model have started, and can be completed by paying a token of Rs. 1.25 lakh.

