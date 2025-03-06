MY2025 Skoda Kushaq launched at Rs. 10.99 lakh

Skoda India has launched the MY2025 Kushaq with a starting price of Rs. 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The mid-size SUV gets revised variants and new features for the mid versions.

The carmaker has axed the Onyx 1.0-litre manual and 1.5-lire Signature automatic variants have been discontinued. With this, the Kushaq is now available in Classic, Onyx, Signtaure, Prestige, Monte Carlo, and Sportline variants.

The Signature variant receives a price hike of Rs. 69,000 with new features that include 17-inch alloy wheels, auto-dimming IRVM, rain-sensing wipers, and rear fog lights.

The Kushaq continues to be offered with 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre petrol engines with manual and automatic gearboxes. The Slavia sedan is also expected to get similar updates soon.

