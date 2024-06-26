Mini Countryman EV and Cooper S India launch on 24 July

Along side the new 5 Series sedan BMW will also launch the next-generation Cooper s and Countryman EV on 24 July. These are both new-generation vehicles and in the case of the Countryman, this is the first time that BMW has brought the model to India.

In the case of the Cooper, which is Mini most iconic nameplate, it can be had as the Cooper C and Cooper S that are both powered by a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine producing 154bhp and a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol producing 201bhp, respectively.

The Countryman electric on the other hand, is a redone version of the BMW iX1. It can be had either as the E or SE ALL4 and we expect that the latter will come to India when it is launched. Both versions get a 64.7kWh battery pack with the SE trim getting dual electric motors producing 313bhp/493Nm of torque and a 433km driving range. Bookings have opened for both cars and they will brought in via the CBU route for the Indian car market.

