Mini Countryman Electric JCW Launched in India

Mini India has launched the Countryman Electric with the sporty John Cooper Works (JCW) Pack. Priced at Rs. 62 lakh (ex-showroom), this exclusive variant is limited to just 20 units for the Indian market. Bookings are open for a token amount of Rs. 1.5 lakh, with deliveries set to commence on 10 June.

Externally, the JCW Pack is offered in Midnight Black and Legend Grey exterior shades. A distinctive checkered design, a nod to Mini's racing heritage, adorns the closed-off nose and extends to the bumper. The JCW flair continues with aggressive side skirts, a prominent rear spoiler, unique door sills, and blacked-out alloy wheels. There’s also the JCW checkered flag badges placed on the C-pillar and the front charging port.

Inside, the cabin gets a racing-inspired makeover with a JCW-specific steering wheel, sporty seats, black upholstery, and vibrant red accents on the dashboard. The core features from the standard Countryman are carried over, including a 9.4-inch circular touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Harman Kardon sound system, wireless charging, power-adjustable front seats, and a panoramic sunroof.

The powertrain on JCW Pack remains unchanged and retains the 201bhp, 250Nm electric motor, driving the front wheels. The 66.45kWh battery pack allows for a 0-100kph sprint in 8.6 seconds and a top speed of 170kph.

