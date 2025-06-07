    Recently Viewed
            Mini Countryman Electric JCW Launched in India

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Saturday 07 June 2025,11:23 AM IST

            Mini India has launched the Countryman Electric with the sporty John Cooper Works (JCW) Pack. Priced at Rs. 62 lakh (ex-showroom), this exclusive variant is limited to just 20 units for the Indian market. Bookings are open for a token amount of Rs. 1.5 lakh, with deliveries set to commence on 10 June.

            MINI Countryman Electric Right Rear Three Quarter

            Externally, the JCW Pack is offered in Midnight Black and Legend Grey exterior shades. A distinctive checkered design, a nod to Mini's racing heritage, adorns the closed-off nose and extends to the bumper. The JCW flair continues with aggressive side skirts, a prominent rear spoiler, unique door sills, and blacked-out alloy wheels. There’s also the JCW checkered flag badges placed on the C-pillar and the front charging port.

            MINI Countryman Electric Dashboard

            Inside, the cabin gets a racing-inspired makeover with a JCW-specific steering wheel, sporty seats, black upholstery, and vibrant red accents on the dashboard. The core features from the standard Countryman are carried over, including a 9.4-inch circular touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Harman Kardon sound system, wireless charging, power-adjustable front seats, and a panoramic sunroof.

            The powertrain on JCW Pack remains unchanged and retains the 201bhp, 250Nm electric motor, driving the front wheels. The 66.45kWh battery pack allows for a 0-100kph sprint in 8.6 seconds and a top speed of 170kph.

            MINI Countryman Electric ₹ 54.90 Lakh Onwards
            All Popular Cars