            Mini Cooper S Convertible Launched, Priced at Rs. 58.50 Lakh

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Monday 15 December 2025,11:39 AM IST

            Mini India has expanded its portfolio with the launch of the new Cooper S Convertible in the country. Priced at Rs. 58.50 lakh, ex-showroom, the open top Mini is offered as a CBU and sits above the standard three-door Cooper S hatchback.

            The highlight of the Cooper S Convertible is its fully electric fabric soft top roof, which can be opened or closed in 18 seconds and is operable at speeds of up to 30kmph. The roof can also be partially opened like a sunroof, adding to the open-air driving experience. Mini claims the soft top has been tested for durability and insulation to suit varied weather conditions.

            Mini Cooper S Convertible Right Front Three Quarter

            In terms of design, the Convertible carries forward the familiar Mini styling with circular LED headlamps, a wide grille, and compact proportions. It also gets specific alloy wheels and subtle convertible specific elements to differentiate it from the hard top version.

            Powering the Cooper Convertible is the same 2.0 litre turbo petrol engine seen on the Cooper S. It produces 201bhp and 300Nm of torque and is paired with a seven-speed dual clutch automatic transmission. Mini claims a 0 to 100kmph sprint time of just over seven seconds.

            Inside, the cabin layout is similar to the hard top, featuring a digital instrument cluster, a circular infotainment display, and multiple connected car features. Safety equipment includes multiple airbags, electronic stability control, and driver assistance systems.

            The Mini Cooper Convertible is expected to attract buyers looking for a niche lifestyle offering and will be available in limited numbers across select Mini dealerships in India.

