MG ZS EV prices leaked ahead of launch this month

Aditya Nadkarni Tuesday 07 January 2020, 13:59 PM

The prices of the MG ZS EV have been leaked ahead of the launch that is scheduled to take place later this month. The official website of MG Motor India revealed the price tag for both the variants of the ZS EV that was unveiled in December 2019.

Powering the MG ZS EV will be a 44.5 kWh battery that is said to provide a range of 340kms on a single charge. The power output is rated at 143bhp and 353Nm of torque, enabling the model to sprint from 0-100kmph in 8.5 seconds.

MG ZS EV prices

As seen in the image above, the MG ZS EV will be available in two variants including Excite and Exclusive, priced at Rs 24 lakhs and Rs 25 lakhs respectively. The model will initially be available only in five cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.