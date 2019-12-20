MG ZS EV bookings commence tomorrow

Nikhil Puthran Friday 20 December 2019, 17:06 PM

MG Motor will start accepting bookings for the ZS EV in India tomorrow. Interested customers can pre-book the electric SUV for a token amount of Rs 50,000. The MG ZS EV will be introduced in India as a completely knocked down unit (CKD) and it will be assembled locally at the Halol plant in Gujarat.

The ZS EV from MG Motor is powered by a 44.5kWh battery pack that generates 148bhp and 353Nm of torque. The battery pack gives an impressive driving range of about 340kms on a single charge and comes with IP67 protection which makes it water-resistant and offers protection from the dust. The battery pack can be charged to 80 per cent in 40 minutes with a 50 kW DC fast charger. With a standard 7.4kW charger, it takes about seven hours for the car to be fully charged. The electric SUV is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in just about 8.5 seconds.

In terms of features, the ZS EV gets a PM 2.5 air filter that improves the cabin quality, eight-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, USB charging at front and rear along with a rear-view camera. Additionally, the electric SUV gets a flat-bottom steering wheel and Smart EV 2.0 connected car technology.