MG Windsor Pro Teased: Launch on 6 May

The long range version of the already successful MG Windsor EV is set for a 6 May launch, along with price announcements. Given the Windsor EV Pro moniker, it will get several cosmetic and functional changes.

The primary functional change is a bumped battery capacity, going up to 50.6kWh from the existing 38kWh version. The teaser also hints at the inclusion of an ADAS suite. Additionally, the Windsor Pro will get V2V (Vehicle-to-vehicle) and V2L (Vehicle-to-load) functionality. A powered tailgate could also make headways with this version. Internally, a faux wooden finish and new interior was seen.

Mechanically, the MG Windsor Pro will remain unchanged, churning out the same 134bhp and 200Nm power figures. The claimed range goes from 331km to 461km, owing to the larger battery pack.

