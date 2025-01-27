MG Windsor prices hiked

MG has hiked the prices of its Windsor EV by up to Rs. 50,000. The hike is applicable across the range and is with immediate effect. MG joins a large list of manufacturers who have hiked prices of various models across their range either with immediate effect or starting next month.

It is available across three variants and with one electric motor option which is a 38kWh battery pack offering a claimed range of 331km. The front wheel drive mounted motor produces 134bhp/200Nm. It can be had in the Excite, Exclusive, and Essence and there are four colour options including Clay Beige, Pearl White, Starburst Black, and Turquoise Green.

When looking at the new prices, the Windsor EV range starts from Rs. 14 lakh to Rs. 16 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), based on the choice of variant. We have driven the car and you can check out our first drive review listed below.

MG Windsor EV First Drive Review

