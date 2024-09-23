    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Prices of MG Windsor EV battery pack variants revealed

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Monday 23 September 2024,14:26 PM IST

            MG Motor India has announced the ex-showroom prices (with battery packs) of all variants of Windsor EV. With prices starting at Rs. 13.50 lakh (ex-showroom), the electric car can be had in Excite, Exclusive, and Essence variants.

            MG Windsor EV Dashboard

            The Windsor EV is offered in Starburst Black, Pearl White, Clay Beige, and Turquoise Blue shades. The EV sources its power from a 38kWh battery pack that feeds the single electric motor setup to produce 134bhp and 200Nm of torque. MG claims a driving range of 332km on a single charge with Eco, Eco+, Normal, and Sport drive modes.

            MG Windsor EV Left Rear Three Quarter

            The bookings for the MG Windsor EV will commence on 3 October. In terms of features, the cabin of the Windsor EV comes equipped with a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic glass roof, rear AC vents, cooled front seats, reclining rear seats, ambient lights, and a nine-speaker sound system by Infinity.

            With these prices, the Windsor EV goes up against Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400.

            VariantsEx-showroom prices with battery pack
            ExciteRs. 13.50 lakh
            ExclusiveRs. 14.50 lakh
            EssenceRs. 15.50 lakh
            MG Windsor EV
            MGWindsor EV ₹ 13.50 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All MG CarsUpcoming MG Cars
            MG | Windsor EV | MG Windsor EV

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Prices of MG Windsor EV battery pack variants revealed

            Prices of MG Windsor EV battery pack variants revealed

            By Jay Shah09/23/2024 14:26:18

            MG India has revealed the variant-wise prices of all variants of Windsor EV.

            2024 Maruti Dzire interior leaked ahead of launch

            2024 Maruti Dzire interior leaked ahead of launch

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/23/2024 12:28:26

            The new-gen Dzire is expected to be launched in the coming weeks.

            BMW XM Label Red launched; single unit allocated for India

            BMW XM Label Red launched; single unit allocated for India

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/20/2024 14:21:21

            This special edition offering is limited to 500 units worldwide.

            BYD eMAX7 India launch on 8 October; bookings open

            BYD eMAX7 India launch on 8 October; bookings open

            By Jay Shah09/21/2024 11:21:39

            The ex-showroom prices of BYD eMAX7 will be announced on 8 October.

            Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Waltz Edition launched at Rs. 5.65 lakh

            Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Waltz Edition launched at Rs. 5.65 lakh

            By Jay Shah09/20/2024 11:51:46

            Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Waltz Edition launched at Rs. 5.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

            MG to launch 4 new luxury cars; new premium showrooms in the works

            MG to launch 4 new luxury cars; new premium showrooms in the works

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/20/2024 07:53:37

            The first luxury offering to arrive in Q1 2025.

            BMW X7 Signature Edition launched in India; priced at Rs. 1.33 crore

            BMW X7 Signature Edition launched in India; priced at Rs. 1.33 crore

            By Jay Shah09/19/2024 14:39:47

            The BMW X7 Signature Edition has been launched at Rs. 1.33 crore (ex-showroom).

            Featured Cars

            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            ₹ 12.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG Windsor EV

            MG Windsor EV

            ₹ 13.50 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Kia New EV9

            Kia New EV9

            ₹ 90.00 Lakh - 1.20 Crore

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            Kia Carnival

            Kia Carnival

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            Nissan Magnite facelift

            Nissan Magnite facelift

            ₹ 6.00 - 11.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            BYD eMax 7 (e6 facelift)

            BYD eMax 7 (e6 facelift)

            ₹ 30.00 - 32.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz New E-Class

            Mercedes-Benz New E-Class

            ₹ 80.00 - 90.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            Skoda Kylaq

            Skoda Kylaq

            ₹ 8.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            MG Gloster facelift

            MG Gloster facelift

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

            Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

            ₹ 1.41 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG Windsor EV

            MG Windsor EV

            ₹ 13.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Alcazar

            Hyundai Alcazar

            ₹ 14.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV

            Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV

            ₹ 2.25 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars