Prices of MG Windsor EV battery pack variants revealed

MG Motor India has announced the ex-showroom prices (with battery packs) of all variants of Windsor EV. With prices starting at Rs. 13.50 lakh (ex-showroom), the electric car can be had in Excite, Exclusive, and Essence variants.

The Windsor EV is offered in Starburst Black, Pearl White, Clay Beige, and Turquoise Blue shades. The EV sources its power from a 38kWh battery pack that feeds the single electric motor setup to produce 134bhp and 200Nm of torque. MG claims a driving range of 332km on a single charge with Eco, Eco+, Normal, and Sport drive modes.

The bookings for the MG Windsor EV will commence on 3 October. In terms of features, the cabin of the Windsor EV comes equipped with a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic glass roof, rear AC vents, cooled front seats, reclining rear seats, ambient lights, and a nine-speaker sound system by Infinity.

With these prices, the Windsor EV goes up against Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400.

Variants Ex-showroom prices with battery pack Excite Rs. 13.50 lakh Exclusive Rs. 14.50 lakh Essence Rs. 15.50 lakh

