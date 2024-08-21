MG Windsor EV to get a panoramic sunroof

Ahead of the official launch of the Windsor EV on 11 September, MG India has released a teaser revealing that the car will get a glass roof.

The full panoramic sunroof will be electronically operated and will also support voice commands. Besides this, the previous teasers have confirmed details such as reclining rear seats, rear armrest with cupholders, and leatherette upholstery.

While the Windsor EV is technical specifications are under wraps, we believe it will get the same battery pack options as the international-spec model. This includes 50.6kWh and 37.9kWh units paired with a single electric motor each, returning a claimed range of 460km and 360km

