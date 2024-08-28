MG Windsor EV to get 15.6-inch infotainment system

Ahead of the official launch of the Windsor EV in India on 11 September, MG has released a new teaser revealing the infotainment system of the electric car.

The Windsor EV will sport a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Called ‘GrandView display’ in MG’s speak, the infotainment system integrates control for 360-degree camera, ambient lights, vehicle information, and music controls. Besides this, previous teasers also confirm a digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, reclining rear seats, leatherette upholstery, and glass roof on the Windsor EV.

The international-spec Windsor EV has 37.9kWh and 50.6kWh battery packs with 360km and 460km ranges, respectively. It remains to be seen whether MG will bring both EV specifications to India. Once launched, the Windsor EV will go up against BYD e6.

MG | Windsor EV | MG Windsor EV