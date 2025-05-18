MG Windsor EV Pro Starts Reaching Dealerships

Following the success of the standard MG Windsor EV, the much-anticipated long-range version, known as the Windsor EV Pro, garnered interest of a similar magnitude with 8,000 bookings in a single day. The updated EV has now started reaching dealerships.

Updates to the Windsor EV Pro include a larger 52.9kWh battery pack (449km claimed range), dual-tone interiors, V2V and V2L reverse charging, powered tailgate, and Level 2 ADAS. The EV now costs Rs. 18.10 lakh (ex-showroom, owned as a whole) and Rs. 13.10 lakh (BaaS, Rs. 4.5/km). Mechanicals remain unchanged at 134bhp and 200Nm.

MG | Windsor EV | MG Windsor EV | Windsor EV Pro | MG Windsor EV Pro