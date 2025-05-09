MG Windsor EV Pro Receives Massive Demand Influx: 8,000 Bookings in 24 Hours!

The MG Windsor EV has been a grand success for the carmaker in India. While the 38kWh variant made strides, there’s a sizeable demographic desirous of a longer range with the already feature-rich car. This particular chunk of prospective buyers witnessed a vicissitude with the launch of the Windsor EV Pro, subsequently garnering a higher interest. The updated EV ended up clocking 8,000 bookings in 24 hours.

MG did not stop at a battery upgrade. The carmaker layered new cosmetics and functional changes, which include the addition of a Level 2 ADAS suite, dual-tone interiors, V2V and V2L reverse charging, changed alloy design, and a powered tailgate. Mechanically, there’s a 52.9kWh prismatic cell LFP battery pack, returning a claimed range of 449km. Power figures remain unchanged at 134bhp and 200Nm.

The Windsor EV Pro gets an ex-showroom tag of Rs. 17.49 lakh, commanding a Rs. 1.5 lakh premium over the top-spec 38kWh variant.

