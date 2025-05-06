MG Windsor EV Pro Launched at Rs. 17.49 Lakh: Gets Level 2 ADAS, Lifetime Battery Warranty

JSW MG Motor India recently launched the Windsor EV Pro, starting at an ex-showroom tag of Rs. 17.49 lakh for the first 8,000 customers (Rs.12.49 lakh for BaaS). Layered over the existing 38kWh Windsor EV, the updated version gets cosmetic and functional upgrades.

The Windsor Pro gets a buffed prismatic cell battery pack, now standing at 52.9kWh. As opposed to cylindrical cells, prismatic cells allow a higher energy density, space utility, and better thermal management. The Level 2 ADAS suite is an added safety feature. The cabin gets faux wooden accents, ventilated front seats, and a dual tone ivory and black interior finish. Additionally, the EV now gets V2V (Vehicle-to-Vehicle) and V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) reverse charging features. A powered tailgate has also made headways with this version. The first owner will also benefit from a lifetime warranty on the battery pack.

The Windsor EV Pro gets three colourways - Celadon Blue, Glaze Red, and Aurora Silver. Additionally, there’s three years/unlimited km warranty and three free services.

The Windsor EV Pro remains mechanically unchanged, churning out the same 134bhp and 200Nm power figures. As a result, the claimed range has gone up to 449km from the existing variant’s 331km. Bookings for the same start on 8 May, with deliveries set to begin soon.

