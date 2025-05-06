    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            MG Windsor EV Pro Launched at Rs. 17.49 Lakh: Gets Level 2 ADAS, Lifetime Battery Warranty

            Dwij Bhandut

            Dwij Bhandut

            Tuesday 06 May 2025,12:39 PM IST

            JSW MG Motor India recently launched the Windsor EV Pro, starting at an ex-showroom tag of Rs. 17.49 lakh for the first 8,000 customers (Rs.12.49 lakh for BaaS). Layered over the existing 38kWh Windsor EV, the updated version gets cosmetic and functional upgrades.

            The Windsor Pro gets a buffed prismatic cell battery pack, now standing at 52.9kWh. As opposed to cylindrical cells, prismatic cells allow a higher energy density, space utility, and better thermal management. The Level 2 ADAS suite is an added safety feature. The cabin gets faux wooden accents, ventilated front seats, and a dual tone ivory and black interior finish. Additionally, the EV now gets V2V (Vehicle-to-Vehicle) and V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) reverse charging features. A powered tailgate has also made headways with this version. The first owner will also benefit from a lifetime warranty on the battery pack.

            MG Windsor EV Left Side View

            The Windsor EV Pro gets three colourways - Celadon Blue, Glaze Red, and Aurora Silver. Additionally, there’s three years/unlimited km warranty and three free services.

            The Windsor EV Pro remains mechanically unchanged, churning out the same 134bhp and 200Nm power figures. As a result, the claimed range has gone up to 449km from the existing variant’s 331km. Bookings for the same start on 8 May, with deliveries set to begin soon.

            MG Windsor EV
            MGWindsor EV ₹ 12.00 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All MG CarsUpcoming MG Cars
            MG | Windsor EV | MG Windsor EV | Windsor EV Pro

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            2025 Jeep Compass Revealed: Gets Hybrid, Plug-in Hybrid, Electric Powertrains

            2025 Jeep Compass Revealed: Gets Hybrid, Plug-in Hybrid, Electric Powertrains

            By Dwij Bhandut05/07/2025 16:33:10

            The 2025 Jeep Compass is a Europe-exclusive model at present.

            Honda Elevate Apex Summer Edition Launched in India: Priced at Rs. 12.39 Lakh

            Honda Elevate Apex Summer Edition Launched in India: Priced at Rs. 12.39 Lakh

            By Dwij Bhandut05/07/2025 14:27:57

            The Honda Elevate Apex Summer Edition will remain mechanically unchanged.

            Hyundai Exter lineup gets 2 new variants

            Hyundai Exter lineup gets 2 new variants

            By Jay Shah05/07/2025 08:53:30

            Hyundai India has launched two new trims for its Exter micro-SUV: the S Smart and SX Smart. Priced at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 7.68 lakh and Rs. 8.16 lakh, these additions provide features previously reserved for higher variants.

            MG Windsor EV Pro Launched at Rs. 17.49 Lakh: Gets Level 2 ADAS, Lifetime Battery Warranty

            MG Windsor EV Pro Launched at Rs. 17.49 Lakh: Gets Level 2 ADAS, Lifetime Battery Warranty

            By Dwij Bhandut05/06/2025 12:39:18

            The MG Windsor Pro gets a larger 52.9kWh prismatic cell battery pack.

            Volkswagen Golf GTI Bookings Open for Rs. 2,65,370

            Volkswagen Golf GTI Bookings Open for Rs. 2,65,370

            By Jay Shah05/05/2025 17:52:10

            Starting today, 5 May, eager buyers can stake their claim on the Volkswagen Golf GTI. Bookings for the performance-oriented hatchback are now open on Volkswagen India's official website for a token amount of Rs. 2.65 lakh.

            MG Windsor Pro Teased: Launch on 6 May

            MG Windsor Pro Teased: Launch on 6 May

            By Dwij Bhandut05/04/2025 10:12:39

            The long range version of the already successful MG Windsor EV is set for a 6 May launch, along with price announcements. Given the Windsor EV Pro moniker, it will get several cosmetic and functional changes.

            2025 Tata Altroz Teased; Prices to be Announced on 22 May

            2025 Tata Altroz Teased; Prices to be Announced on 22 May

            By Jay Shah05/03/2025 16:03:13

            Tata Motors has released the first teaser of the upcoming Altroz facelift. Set to break cover with a price reveal on 22 May, this hatchback will get its first proper update after its market launch in 2020.

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV700

            Mahindra XUV700

            ₹ 13.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Carens Clavis

            Kia Carens Clavis

            ₹ 11.00 - 21.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            MG Cyberster

            MG Cyberster

            ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Tata Altroz facelift

            Tata Altroz facelift

            ₹ 7.00 - 11.50 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Volkswagen Golf GTI

            Volkswagen Golf GTI

            ₹ 45.00 - 50.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 24.00 - 28.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2025
            Skoda Elroq

            Skoda Elroq

            ₹ 25.00 - 35.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2025
            MG Majestor

            MG Majestor

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2025
            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2025
            Lamborghini Temerario

            Lamborghini Temerario

            ₹ 6.00 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Skoda Kodiaq

            Skoda Kodiaq

            ₹ 46.89 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

            ₹ 49.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia EV6

            Kia EV6

            ₹ 65.97 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Aston Martin Vanquish

            Aston Martin Vanquish

            ₹ 8.85 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars