MG Windsor EV Pro Introductory Offer Ends: Now Priced at Rs. 18.10 Lakh

JSW MG Motor India recently launched the Windsor EV Pro, following the market success of the standard Windsor EV. Set at Rs. 17.50 lakh for the first 8,000 units, this number was reached within 24 hours of the opening of the booking window, effectively bringing the introductory price to an end.

The Windsor EV Pro is now costlier by Rs. 60,000, bringing the new ex-showroom tag to Rs. 18.10 lakh. For the premium paid, the Windsor EV Pro gets a larger 52.9kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 449km, Level 2 ADAS, V2V and V2L reverse charging, powered tailgate, higher 60kW fast charging from the existing 45kW, changed alloy design, new colours, and dual-tone interior finishes. Mechanicals remain the same, with power figures standing at 134bhp and 200Nm.

