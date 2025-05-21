    Recently Viewed
            MG Windsor EV Pro Becomes More Accessible: Gets New Variant

            Dwij Bhandut

            Dwij Bhandut

            Wednesday 21 May 2025,14:32 PM IST

            JSW MG Motor India recently launched the Windsor EV Pro, layered over the top-spec Essence variant. The long-range EV has now become more accessible with the introduction of the Exclusive Pro variant, which gets ex-showroom tags of Rs. 17.24 lakh (with battery) and Rs. 12.24 lakh (Rs. 4.5/km, BaaS). The same can be booked for a token of Rs. 11,000, with deliveries scheduled to commence from the first week of June.

            Equipped with a 52.9kWh prismatic cell LFP battery pack, the Windsor EV Pro gets a claimed range of 449km. It also gets V2V and V2L reverse charging, powered tailgate, Level 2 ADAS, and dual-tone interiors. The Windsor EV Pro also gets a 135-degree recline for the rear seats, 15.6-inch touch console, nine-speaker audio system, and 80+ connected features. MG also offers unlimited battery warranty for the first owner and 60 per cent value retention (claimed) after three years of ownership.

            All Popular Cars