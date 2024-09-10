MG Windsor EV prices to be announced tomorrow

JSW MG Motor India is all set to announce the prices of the upcoming Windsor EV tomorrow. To be positioned between Comet EV and ZS EV, the Windsor is expected to be offered in multiple variants and battery pack options.

The Windsor EV will boast low-set headlamps, connected tail lamps, 18-inch alloy wheels, flush-fitting door handles, and a raked windscreen. Inside, the cabin of the Windsor will come equipped with a massive 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lights, climate control, and a 360-degree camera.

The details as to the battery pack, driving range, and power output are yet to be revealed and will be known along with prices tomorrow.

MG | Windsor EV | MG Windsor EV