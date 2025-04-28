    Recently Viewed
            MG Windsor EV Long Range version coming soon

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Monday 28 April 2025,13:59 PM IST

            JSW MG Motor India is all set to expand the Windsor EV line-up with the introduction of a new long-range version. To be launched soon with a bigger 50kWh battery pack, the Windsor EV Long Range will be sold alongside the existing variants.

            Currently, all variants of the Windsor EV are powered by a 38kWh battery pack. It has a claimed range of 331km and a power output of 134bhp and 200Nm. Meanwhile, the bigger 50kWh version could range upwards of 450km.

            MG Windsor EV Right Rear Three Quarter

            Besides the new battery pack, the Windsor EV is expected to look the same with the existing set of features, such as a glass roof, flush-fitting door handles, digital instrument cluster, 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and ambient lights.

            The Windsor EV with the bigger battery will go up against the Tata Curvv and Mahindra BE6.

            MG Windsor EV
            MGWindsor EV ₹ 12.00 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All MG CarsUpcoming MG Cars
            MG | Windsor EV | MG Windsor EV

