            MG Windsor EV launched in India at Rs. 9.99 lakh

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Wednesday 11 September 2024,13:31 PM IST

            JSW MG Motor India has introduced the new Windsor EV in the country, with prices starting at Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the first product to be launched after JSW and MG joined hands in the Indian market.

            MG Windsor EV Front View

            Touted as a Crossover Utility Vehicle (CUV) by the brand, the new Windsor EV is propelled by a 38kWh battery pack. This is paired with a single electric motor that is claimed to return a range of 331km on a single full charge. The output, meanwhile, stands at 134bhp and 200Nm.

            MG Windsor EV Right Side View

            On the design front, the 2024 MG Windsor EV features an illuminated MG logo, LED light bars at the front and rear, split LED headlamps, LED DRLs, projector headlights, and a charging port on the left front fender. Elsewhere, it gets 18-inch alloy wheels, L-shaped LED taillights, flush-fitting door handles, and an integrated spoiler.

            MG Windsor EV Right Front Three Quarter

            The interior of MG’s latest car is equipped with a panoramic sunroof, aero lounge seats in the second row, electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats, 15.6-inch touchscreen system, ambient lighting, fully digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, 360-degree camera, and six airbags. Notably, the car misses out on an ADAS suite.

