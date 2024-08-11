MG Windsor EV interior teased; rear seat and features revealed

MG India has revealed another teaser of the Windsor EV. The new electric vehicle will be launched in September and the teaser video reveals the rear seat package of the car.

The teaser confirms that the Windsor will get reclining rear seats with adjustable headrests for all passengers. The leatherette upholstery features honeycomb pattern and a foldable centre armrest.

While the Windsor EV’s exact specifications are under wraps, the international-spec model offers 37.9kWh and 50.6kWh battery packs. Both versions produce over 130bhp and have claimed ranges of 360 kilometres and 460 kilometres on a single charge.

When launched in the coming month, the MG Windsor EV will go up against Mahindra XUV400 and Tata Curvv EV.

