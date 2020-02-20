MG to launch Hector Plus in India in Q3 2020

MG to launch Hector Plus in India in Q3 2020 New MG Hector PLUS
author image Aditya Nadkarni
Thursday 20 February 2020, 17:57 PM

The MG Hector Plus, essentially a six-seater variant based on the standard Hector, was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020. The company has now revealed that the six-seater Hector will be launched in India in Q3 2020.

Powertrain options on the MG Hector Plus will include the same BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine and 2.0-litre diesel engine. The former is also offered with a 48V mild-hybrid system as an option. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit as standard while the six-speed DCT unit is offered only with the petrol mill.

Design-wise, the MG Hector Plus receives updates to the exterior in the form of a new fascia such as the new LED DRLs, new front bumper, fog lamps with chrome highlights and a new chrome grille. The side profile remains unchanged while the rear features a new LED tail light design and a new bumper.

Compared to the standard Hector, the MG Hector Plus is 40mm longer. Inside, the model features captain seats for the second row and a bench seat for the third row with 50:50 split functionality.

