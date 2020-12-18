MG to increase prices of all its models from January 2021

Jay Shah Friday 18 December 2020, 21:02 PM

MG has announced an increase in price across its range starting from 1 January, 2021. The revision will be a hike of up to three per cent due to the increase in the miscellaneous costs incurred by the car-maker.

MG currently has four cars in its portfolio – Hector, ZS EV, Hector Plus, and the Gloster of which the latter three were launched just this year. The Chinese owned British car-maker further plans to widen its lineup by introducing a seven-seater version of the Hector Plus in January, 2021. The details of the upcoming model can be read here.

The Gloster was successful to make its mark in the full-size SUV category with its muscular looks and spacious cabin. However, the SUV is sold out for the year and the deliveries of the 2,000 bookings made with the introductory price is underway. Further bookings can be made with the announced price hike of Rs 1 lakh and the cost might climb further in the coming month.

The MG Hector is available in both 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol and 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine options with the petrol one also offered in a 48V Hybrid variant with a six-speed manual and DCT transmission. The Hector Plus meanwhile is six-seater SUV with captain seats based on the Hector and is available in the same engine and gearbox configurations.