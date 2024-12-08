MG to hike car prices from January 2025

JSW MG Motor India has announced that the prices of all its models will see a bump in prices by up to three per cent. The company states that the price increase is a result of continuously rising input costs and other external factors. The new prices will be applicable from January 2025.

Besides this, MG will launch the two-door, Cyberster EV in India in January 2025 at the Bharat Mobility Expo.

Commenting on the announcement, Satinder Bajwa Singh, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW MG Motor India Private Limited, said, “Our dedication to quality, innovation and sustainability remains a priority and drives us to improve our offerings continuously. In doing so, minor price adjustments are inevitable to offset the rising input costs. While we try to minimise its impact on our customers, a marginal price increase shields us from inflationary challenges.”

MG