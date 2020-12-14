MG teams up with TES-AMM to recycle ZS EV batteries

Jay Shah Monday 14 December 2020, 21:06 PM

MG Motor India partners with TES-AMM for recycling of its new MG ZS EV batteries. As claimed, TES-AMM has the only Li-ion battery recycling plant in the entire continent of Asia and excels in secure recycling of IT equipment by using a unique mechanical-hydrometallurgical process for enhanced asset recovery. TES-AMM is an e-waste recycling and management company.

This is the fourth such alliance by MG Motor India with previous associations with Tata Power, Umicore and Exi-com Tele Systems. Since the launch of MG ZS EV in January this year, the company has managed to sell over 1,000 units of the EV. MG ZS EV is accompanied by the Tata Nexon EV and the Hyundai Kona Electric in the EV segment of India. We have driven the MG EZ EV and you can read our review here.

TES-AMM CMD, Mr. Ram Ramachandran said, “TES-AMM has been a trusted leader in E-waste Recycling. Established in 2006, we have seen a great advancement of technology which means newer goods entering into the market. TES-AMM is continuously striving to cater to the need by setting up state-of-the-art facilities that are ultramodern and cost-effective and provide safe and secure battery management. We are happy to enter into a partnership with MG which has taken a great initiative towards clean energy. We shall strive towards providing a sustainable recycling solution for the same.”

Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India said, “At MG, we are on a mission to develop a comprehensive EV ecosystem that supports India’s drive towards its greener and cleaner future. We strongly believe that battery management is a critical area that needs focus. Our partnership with TES-AMM builds along these lines and ensures that batteries not only re-enter the value chain, but are also recycled while following the most eco-friendly protocols. We believe it will Go a long way in India’s sustainable e-mobility future.”