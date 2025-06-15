MG Slashes up to Rs. 6.14 Lakh on ZS EV

JSW MG Motor India recently slashed the prices of its eSUV, the ZS EV. This discount effectively brings down the starting ex-showroom tag to Rs. 17.99 lakh. This is a more aggressive positioning for a highly competitive EV landscape.

The MG ZS EV gets five variants, viz. Executive, Excite Pro, Exclusive Plus, 100-Year Edition, and Essence, of which the latter gets the highest discount. Here's a breakdown:

Variants New ex-showroom tags Executive Rs. 17.99 lakh Excite Pro Rs. 18.50 lakh Exclusive Plus Dark Grey Rs. 19.50 lakh Exclusive Plus Dual Tone Iconic Ivory Rs. 19.50 lakh 100-Year Edition Rs. 19.50 lakh Essence Dark Grey Rs. 20.50 lakh Essence Dual Tone Iconic Ivory Rs. 20.50 lakh

The MG ZS EV has a 50.3kWh prismatic cell LFP battery pack, delivering a claimed range of 461km (ARAI). The 130kW motor churns out 280Nm torque. Charge speeds stand at 50kW (CCS2 gun, fast charger) and 7.4kW (CCS2 gun, home charger) respectively.

