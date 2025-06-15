    Recently Viewed
            MG Slashes up to Rs. 6.14 Lakh on ZS EV

            Dwij Bhandut

            Dwij Bhandut

            Sunday 15 June 2025,10:52 AM IST

            JSW MG Motor India recently slashed the prices of its eSUV, the ZS EV. This discount effectively brings down the starting ex-showroom tag to Rs. 17.99 lakh. This is a more aggressive positioning for a highly competitive EV landscape.

            The MG ZS EV gets five variants, viz. Executive, Excite Pro, Exclusive Plus, 100-Year Edition, and Essence, of which the latter gets the highest discount. Here's a breakdown:

            Variants

            New ex-showroom tags

            Executive

            Rs. 17.99 lakh

            Excite Pro

            Rs. 18.50 lakh

            Exclusive Plus Dark Grey

            Rs. 19.50 lakh

            Exclusive Plus Dual Tone Iconic Ivory

            Rs. 19.50 lakh

            100-Year Edition

            Rs. 19.50 lakh

            Essence Dark Grey

            Rs. 20.50 lakh

            Essence Dual Tone Iconic Ivory

            Rs. 20.50 lakh

            The MG ZS EV has a 50.3kWh prismatic cell LFP battery pack, delivering a claimed range of 461km (ARAI). The 130kW motor churns out 280Nm torque. Charge speeds stand at 50kW (CCS2 gun, fast charger) and 7.4kW (CCS2 gun, home charger) respectively.

