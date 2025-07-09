MG Select Opens First Luxury Experience Centre in India, Launches in Thane

JSW MG Motor India has inaugurated the first MG Select Experience Centre in Thane, Maharashtra, marking the beginning of a new retail format focused on luxury automotive experiences. The showroom, located in Rosa Vista, Waghbil, Kavesar, Thane West, is the first of 14 centres planned across 13 cities by the end of Q3 2025.

The MG Select is a part of the brand’s effort to ‘reimagine luxury’ for modern car buyers. These showrooms are designed to offer a minimalist, art gallery-inspired environment with a focus on the car as a central sculptural element.

At the Thane showroom, visitors can experience MG's upcoming high-end offerings, including the MG M9 and the MG Cyberster electric convertible. These vehicles will be on display ahead of their official market launch.

The new format is designed to appeal to a growing base of luxury consumers in India, especially in urban regions. MG Select centres will also serve as a touchpoint for the brand’s new-age and premium EV products.

MG