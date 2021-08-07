MG Motor India to launch Gloster Savvy seven-seater variant on 9 August, 2021

Morris Garages introduced the Gloster full-size SUV in India last year. The model is currently available in four variants that include Super, Smart, Sharp, and Savvy. The SUV is also offered in two seating layouts including six seats and seven seats. The carmaker has now revealed that the Savvy seven-seat variant of the model will be launched in India on 9 August, 2021.

Under the hood, the MG Gloster Savvy variant is powered by a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine that produces 215bhp and 480Nm of torque. The lower variants of the model are propelled by a single-turbo motor of the same 2.0-litre diesel mill that is tuned to produce 161bhp and 375Nm of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard across the range.

Feature highlights of the MG Gloster Savvy variant include a panoramic sunroof, LED headlamps, 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED tail lights, quad-tip exhausts, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, iSmart connectivity, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, wireless charging, three-zone climate control, powered tail-gate, and drive modes. Also on offer will be the brand’s Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS).

MG Gloster ₹ 29.98 Lakh Onwards

