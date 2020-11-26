MG Motor India takes part in Government's first-ever EV trial run with the ZS EV

Jay Shah Thursday 26 November 2020, 22:42 PM

MMG Motor India has participated in the Government’s first-ever EV trial run from the capital City of Delhi to Agra. Encouraging Government’s initiative of introducing more EVs on public roads, the company flagged off a MG ZS EV on a tech trial run from Delhi.

With this plan, the Government also aims to assess the feasibility of the Yamuna Expressway with regards to transit by EVs. It intends to build and strengthen the charging infrastructure and roadside assistance for promoting use of EVs on the popular transit route.

Commenting on the launch of the EV Tech Trial Run from Delhi to Agra, Mr. Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said “We are proud to participate in the first-ever tech trial run from Delhi to Agra with the ZS EV. With its commendable range of 340 kilometers on a single charge, vehicles such as ZS EV are ideal for Delhi-Agra commutes. We would like to thank #NHforEV2020 for bringing together senior government leaders, EV players, and local supply chain stakeholders to nurture and build the EV ecosystem in India. We believe that charging infrastructure across India’s national highways will create the right awareness among consumers and help solve the range-related concerns. At MG, we feel proud to have pioneered the EV ecosystem in India with a robust 5-way charging network. We are also actively forging partnerships with key charging enablers such as Tata Power and Exicom to further expand the EV ecosystem of India.”

MG Motor India has carved out a significant share in the EV market of the country with the ZS EV. The MG ZS EV was launched in January, 2020 with a price tag of Rs 20.88 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Since then, even amidst the Coronvirus outpour, the car manufacturer has managed to sell 1,000 units of the EV across the country. MG ZS EV is powered by a 44.5 kWh battery pack producing 141bhp and 353Nm of torque with a claimed range of 340km. To read our first-drive review of the ZS EV, click here.