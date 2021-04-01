MG Motor India sells 5,528 units in March 2021

Aditya Nadkarni Thursday 01 April 2021, 14:00 PM

MG Motor India has registered its highest-ever retail sales figure in March 2021. The company sold 5,528 units last month, recording a growth of 264 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Morris Garages India has also clocked the highest-ever sales for its Hector and ZS EV during March 2021. The carmaker has revealed that it now has a waiting period of up to 2-3 months for most of the models.

Commenting on the occasion, Rakesh Sidana Director, Sales, MG Motor India, said, “The highest monthly sales achieved in March 2021 are very encouraging with momentum continuing for our product lines. While the Hector received more than 6,000 bookings during the month, the Gloster has continued its advance in the premium SUV segment. The ZS EV’s increased traction is also being witnessed across various quarters including luxury buyers looking for a personal driving experience. However, we are likely to see a disruption in the supply chain due to a shortage of semiconductor chips globally as well as the second wave of COVID-19. We may observe a few NPDs (no production days) in April 2021 as a preventive measure. We assure our customers that we will provide transparent communication to them throughout.”