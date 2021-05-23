MG Motor India launches MG HEALTHLINE Medical consultation facility for customers

Nikhil Puthran Sunday 23 May 2021, 13:06 PM

MG Motor India has introduced a new customer welfare initiative, called MG HEALTHLINE. The facility will provide 24x7 free online medical consultation for its customers. To avail of this service, MG customers can log-in to the official website or connect via the MY MG app. The service includes free consultation with highly qualified doctors for customers themselves or for their family members.

MG Motor India has introduced this service in partnership with Doctor 24x7 platform. Within 72 hours of the first consultation, the medical team of experts will follow up with the MG customer. Commenting on the initiative, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer and Senior Vice President, MG Motor India, said, “This initiative under our overall community service umbrella MG Sewa is to support and provide a helping hand to our customers in these challenging times.”