MG Motor India launches 2021 ZS EV at Rs 21 lakh

Aditya Nadkarni Monday 08 February 2021, 12:54 PM

The 2021 MG ZS EV has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 21 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in three colours options such as Copenhagen Blue, Currant Red, and Ferris White, across two variants that include Excite and Exclusive.

Feature highlights of the 2021 MG ZS EV include an updated iSmart system with Hinglish voice commands. This technology, which was recently introduced in the 2021 Hector range, enables the vehicle to respond to over 35 Hinglish voice commands that operate various car functions such as opening the sunroof, turning on the radio, and adjusting the AC temperature controls with Hinglish commands such as 'Khul Ja Sim Sim', 'FM Chalao', and 'Temperature Kum Kar Do', respectively. The model also rides on new 215/55 R17 tyres. The ground clearance of the ZS EV has been increased by 16mm, and now stands at 177mm.

Design highlights of the 2021 MG ZS EV include projector headlamps, LED DRLs, 17-inch alloy wheels, LED tail lights, and an integrated rear spoiler. Inside, the model comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, three-level Kinetic Energy Recovery System (KERS), drive modes, electric parking brake, six airbags, HSA, HDC, reverse parking camera and sensors, as well as a pedestrian warning system.

The 2021 MG ZS EV is powered by a 44.5 kWh battery that continues to produce 143bhp and 353Nm of torque. The model has a claimed range of 340kms, and can sprint from 0-100kmph in 8.5 seconds. The ZS EV can be charged with a 50 kW DC fast charger that enables 0-80 per cent charge in 50 minutes, while a standard AC charger takes six to eight hours for a full charge.