MG Motor extends warranty and service schedule until 31 July, 2021

Nikhil Puthran Wednesday 12 May 2021, 18:02 PM

In an effort to protect the interest of MG customers during the second wave of Coronavirus, the company has extended the warranty and service schedule validity that were due during April and May 2021. MG Motor has auto-extended the periodic maintenance schedules and maintenance contracts until 31 July, 2021.

MG is reportedly working on various community-driven initiatives, one of which includes inoculations of its direct and indirect employees as well as ramping up of medical oxygen production in India. In the new normal, the company has introduced an official accessory - Autoplus by Medklinn, which can be plugged in to any car’s 12V power outlet. This device claims to provide 360-degree protection 24/7 from bacteria and viruses by sterilising the car’s air and surfaces, while idle or on the move. It is believed that the device does not use any chemicals or air filters, making the air inside the car safer and healthier at all times.

Last but not the least, during the lockdown period, the company claims to have provided car care tips to customers to keep their cars running.